For those of you who do not know of this place and this giant….

In the great Atlantic Ocean a giant sleeps. He is a giant of many names; Inis Tuaisceart, Inishtooskert, An Fear Marbh. Though I cannot pronounce them I just know the Irish names are more fitting and spectacular than what we say in English. He does appear to be a sleeping giant. He is of the Blasket Islands and I do believe I love him.

