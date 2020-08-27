I’m just an observer of life right now. And the things I see make me sit and think. My thoughts are usually in bullet form. Does anyone else think like that? Sentences that just blurt into my brain. No? Just me?
5 thoughts on “I Think”
You’re not the only bullet thinker. My thoughts come randomly like that at times also. 😊
I think in bullet thoughts, all the time Colleen…. Bang, bang, bullet sentences out they come…. and I’m happy to know there’s no-one around to judge me
Rat a tat tat. Yes, me
I’m observing too, Colleen, and “seeing” and yeah it’s in bullet form and FAST. Sometimes I wish I didn’t see yet if I did not, I’d be in the spider’s net with so many others. I even say out loud sometimes …. K, brain STOP! And then out I go in Nature.
Not just you, MBC.
