Taking Aim August 28, 2020August 27, 2020Chatter Master Tags: 2014, Aim, Confidence, Courage, Draw, Efficient, Encourage, Enemy, Punch, Redraw, STOP, Target We never miss, when we take aim at ourselves. ©
9 thoughts on “Taking Aim”
This says it all.
So right, unfortunately.
as we all know, we can be our own worst enemies and harshest critics at times
You are so right. I try not to practice this art anymore.
Oh that’s so true – we’re our own worst critics.
Good way to look at it. 🙂
Very true, friend…we can take potshots at ourselves with extreme accuracy!
Oh, you are very right with this, MBC.
They seem to have added it to the school curriculum in the UK!
That, and how to become instantly offended by anything!
