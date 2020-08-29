Let Me Out ! August 29, 2020August 28, 2020Chatter Master Tags: 5 More Days, Corona Virus, Covid 19, Exposed, Forbidden, Grand Tetons, LET ME OUT, Mountains, Niece, Quarantine, Restricted, River, Social Distancing, Still Quarantined, Tested Negative, Travel, Wyoming I am beyond done with this quarantine. I would prefer to be here: Grand Tetons, Wyoming, USA. Stay well friends. © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “Let Me Out !”
I feel the same thing
You could go there…. looks like there are no people….. nature is the best.
❤️
and you will be there again
And don’t forget about Boston and Cape Cod!
Could I come and stay 2 miles upstream? I’ll send you a message boat once a week!
