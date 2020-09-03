The Vision is Simple September 3, 2020September 2, 2020Chatter Master Tags: bike, Cottage, Doodle, Draw, Purpose, Simple, Sun, Value, Vision I surprise myself sometimes with the things I wish for. Pleasantly so. © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
7 thoughts on “The Vision is Simple”
❤️🌞
yes, all that. and to the little cozy irish cottage
You’re like a treasure trove of wisdom and fun and cheeky smiles and cosmic goodness and stuff
💜💜💜
Yes, dreams are worth a fortune depending on the owner, MBC. Good vision you have.
Simple dreams come from wisdom and experience…You are very wise, my friend!
What if, what could, what should have been
when thought about are clearly seen.
What a lovely statement. Also I love the drawing, it is so sweet. Are you also the artist? Have a blessed day. Love to you and yours. 💕❤️Joni
