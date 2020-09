When we are stripped down to our barest emotions.

When we are raw with grief or shock or disbelief.

We identify with others.

In the most basic and the most meaningful ways.

When we are stripped of everything.

We relate, we empathize, we sympathize.

We are not different by what we are.

We are.

We are made different –

By what we have and what we create.

We create:

Ideas.

Status.

Class.

Opinions.

Values.

Worth.

Prejudice.

Stigma.

Hate.

Differences.

