Disclaimer: this piece has absolutely nothing to do with politics or any past or current movement. Though I do not ‘have’ to quantify my work because people have the freedom to interpret however they want, I wanted to say the meaning is very personal. It is very introspective. Here’s the simple truth of its origin and creation: I was looking through my doodles and came across this doodle of ‘me’ standing. And I just wanted to reflect on me standing in my life. It’s that simple. It’s my purpose.

