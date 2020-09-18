Exquisite Awareness September 18, 2020September 15, 2020Chatter Master Tags: Awareness, Belief, Believe, Death, Dying, Exquisite, Faith, Unknown But Known © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
5 thoughts on “Exquisite Awareness”
it just is
Sleeping At Last; Lyrics
“Saturn”
You taught me the courage of stars before you left.
How light carries on endlessly, even after death.
With shortness of breath, you explained the infinite.
How rare and beautiful it is to even exist.
I couldn’t help but ask
For you to say it all again.
I tried to write it down
But I could never find a pen.
I’d give anything to hear
You say it one more time,
That the universe was made
Just to be seen by my eyes.
❤️
I was struck by that same thought recently. We are but a mist…
For me, those moments are an amalgamation of things I was taught growing up and what I’ve experienced since, MBC.
