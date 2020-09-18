5 thoughts on “Exquisite Awareness

  2. Sleeping At Last; Lyrics
    “Saturn”

    You taught me the courage of stars before you left.
    How light carries on endlessly, even after death.
    With shortness of breath, you explained the infinite.
    How rare and beautiful it is to even exist.

    I couldn’t help but ask
    For you to say it all again.
    I tried to write it down
    But I could never find a pen.
    I’d give anything to hear
    You say it one more time,
    That the universe was made
    Just to be seen by my eyes.

