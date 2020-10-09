The Roots and the Reach October 9, 2020October 8, 2020Chatter Master Tags: Achieve, Ancestry, Change, Culture, Doodle, Draw, family, Grands, Grow, history, love, Roots © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
5 thoughts on “The Roots and the Reach”
“I move with the leaves
I shine with the chrome
I’m almost alive
I’m almost at home
No one to follow
And nothing to teach
Except that the goal
Falls short of the reach” .. By Leonard Cohen, from his song “The Goal”
the direct connection.
Far out, MBC.
So true!
❤️
