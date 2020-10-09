5 thoughts on “The Roots and the Reach

  1. “I move with the leaves
    I shine with the chrome
    I’m almost alive
    I’m almost at home

    No one to follow
    And nothing to teach
    Except that the goal
    Falls short of the reach” .. By Leonard Cohen, from his song “The Goal”

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.