Save me

sunrise, sunset, draw

 

All the times I pled to the universe ‘just let me have a minute of peace!’ may very well have been the catalyst to our current pandemic situation.  If so, my deepest apologies.  I have been given every moment of peace I pled for – a million fold.  So, though I continue to work, I don’t have the banter of the office, the back and forth of someone sitting nearby.  So, imagination is well put to use.  I often find myself doodling sunrises, sunsets, mountains.  Even if I can’t go to those places, the imagination of them is fuel for the soul.  Fueling up!

 ©

 

