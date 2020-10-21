All the times I pled to the universe ‘just let me have a minute of peace!’ may very well have been the catalyst to our current pandemic situation. If so, my deepest apologies. I have been given every moment of peace I pled for – a million fold. So, though I continue to work, I don’t have the banter of the office, the back and forth of someone sitting nearby. So, imagination is well put to use. I often find myself doodling sunrises, sunsets, mountains. Even if I can’t go to those places, the imagination of them is fuel for the soul. Fueling up!

©