When You Aren’t Looking

Clouds, Angels, Sky

 

 

 

Have you ever sat/lay/stand gazing at the sky and not really seen it?  Though your eyes are open…you aren’t looking?  But feeling, or imagining, just …. letting yourself be?  I’m trying to capture that kind of feeling in this.  It’s like seeing things without physically seeing them.  When you aren’t looking isn’t it most often you see something?

©

4 thoughts on “When You Aren’t Looking

