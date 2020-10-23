Have you ever sat/lay/stand gazing at the sky and not really seen it? Though your eyes are open…you aren’t looking? But feeling, or imagining, just …. letting yourself be? I’m trying to capture that kind of feeling in this. It’s like seeing things without physically seeing them. When you aren’t looking isn’t it most often you see something?
©
4 thoughts on “When You Aren’t Looking”
It may because we stop seeing with our eyes…we see the possibilities beyond…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thinking about it , yes you are right.
LikeLike
Those clouds look alive to me!
LikeLike
So beautiful, yes that sounds familiar 🙂
LikeLike