Grace and Generosity October 26, 2020October 25, 2020Chatter Master Tags: Altruism, Comfort, Doodle, Draw, Fog, Generosity, Grace, Gray, Grey, Leaf, Magnanimity, Shine, Spotlight, Tree, Unselfishness © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
5 thoughts on “Grace and Generosity”
Yes! Misty, grey and light rain today. Drought/ Fire Season is over and fall has fell. Thank you God.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very apt
LikeLike
How true!
LikeLike
it has a very important role and is often underrated
LikeLike
We haven’t always appreciated presence of grey and only appreciate it when it’s no longer appearing. This was well put.
LikeLike