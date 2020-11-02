Extracted November 2, 2020November 1, 2020Chatter Master Tags: Childlike, Dirt, Doodle, Draw, Enjoy, Gust, Laugh, MPH, Relieve, Spirit, Stress, Wind © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
5 thoughts on “Extracted”
I love this so much x
The wind is a powerful voice of nature….
Leafless Branches
There’s a warning sign swirling in my yard
Words are being splattered on my fence
Blown in by today’s gale
Leafless branches are flying around
Nature’s own, final count down
Suddenly, on the horizon, there’s a red-brown cloud
Rolling in, over the barren hills
And a dust-storm quickly engulfs the air
The racing silver clouds and blue sky
Now invisible through the thick red haze
Dry topsoil from the western plains
Aerially transported by the wind’s angry throat
And there’s no calming the dusty tempest
Until mother nature has had her way
I stand here, leaning against her force
Feeling her violence, pitch dirt in my face
it’s amazing how it draws it right out of us!
I love all the different things you come up with. ❤️
Good for you, allowing it to take it away, MBC.
