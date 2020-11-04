10 thoughts on “Surrender and Yield

  3. I think I would surrender if I thought it was the right thing to do. There is doing the right thing, and then there is letting pride rule your choices. Never let pride win. Hard thing for many to do, including myself.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    • Another interesting point! It’s always fascinating to see other’s interpretations. I think surrendering pride would be (is) an incredible thing to do. I know I have let pride stand in my way, surrendering it would have been a wiser choice.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.