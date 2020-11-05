The Self(ie) November 5, 2020November 4, 2020Chatter Master Tags: Doodle, Draw, Edit, Edited, False Images, Filter, Filtered, Guilty, Portrayed, Projected, Self, Selfie, truth © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
5 thoughts on “The Self(ie)”
On reflection, I truly believe in these quotes…
“There are only two mistakes one can make along the road to truth; not going all the way, and not starting.”
– Buddha
“Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.” – Marcus Aurelius
“If there were only one truth, you couldn’t paint a hundred canvases on the same theme.” – Pablo Picasso
yes
absolutely
❤️
You always own it, MBC.
