  1. On reflection, I truly believe in these quotes…
    “There are only two mistakes one can make along the road to truth; not going all the way, and not starting.”
    – Buddha
    “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.” – Marcus Aurelius
    “If there were only one truth, you couldn’t paint a hundred canvases on the same theme.” – Pablo Picasso

