It's Not A Well Kept Secret November 11, 2020November 10, 2020
5 thoughts on “It’s Not A Well Kept Secret”
Muddling through the puddles will be enough to keep you out of trouble…
Determined muddle – I loved this description, it is so perfect for how it is on a regular basis, and so funny that we don’t even know the grand scheme *shaking my head, smiling :)))
i so get this. muddle is my middle name.
You are wise. 😊
Yes we can, MBC!
