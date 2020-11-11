Marched Bravely

For many years I worked with our older population.  Many of them veterans.  I thanked each veteran, and talked about their service if they wished to do so.  I cannot tell you how many of them cried when I thanked them.  Don’t underestimate your simply stated thank you to someone who may question if they are remembered, or if what they did matters to anyone.  To all who may be reading this who are in service now, or a veteran, thank you for your service.

