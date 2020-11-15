Just a thought about the multitude of things we believe and hope and understand and dream about. ‘We’ must all see them so differently (hence a world of confusion, chaos and division). We see dreams for our future that others may not see or understand or believe. We see ‘truth’ of a situation or a person that others do not agree with. We see things as we understand them only to be at odds with others who do not. Just a random thought about we actually see when we are looking at our truth.

©