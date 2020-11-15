The Truth

Chatter Master Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Truth

Just a thought about the multitude of things we believe and hope and understand and dream about.  ‘We’ must all see them so differently (hence a world of confusion, chaos and division).  We see dreams for our future that others may not see or understand or believe.  We see ‘truth’ of a situation or a person that others do not agree with.  We see things as we understand them only to be at odds with others who do not.  Just a random thought about we actually see when we are looking at our truth.

©

4 thoughts on “The Truth

    • So very true. I was thinking about things we hope for and dream about, our ‘visions’, too. And how others don’t see them. I once had someone tell me they can’t envision things. It kind of made me sad.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.