5 thoughts on "That Stuff

  3. Yep !! I’ve still got Carole’s fur coat hanging up in the wardrobe….😊🥰🥰

    A Forever Coat

    Her favourite coat, forever hangs in my wardrobe
    Unmistakably I feel the coat’s presence
    Every-time I open the wardrobe door
    I instinctively turn to see her family heirloom
    A gift that’s been handed down from her grandmother
    However, the gift she wasn’t able to wear when the sickness begun.
    Not once, over the next thirty years, of frailty and fears
    Time is now a broken clock face
    Seven years ago, she did pass
    And her favourite coat I keep, my piece of memorabilia
    I do know, she’s not going to reappear
    For me to gently and warmly cover her tender shoulder
    Consciously I’m not sure, why the coat remains
    I’ve tried to give the coat away
    To a homely charity, and even a local actor’s group
    Fortuitously her coat has not been accepted
    Here in the wardrobe, the glorious old coat stays
    Along with the other trinkets of her forever spirit

  5. It is interesting isn’t it.
    First we are barraged,
    all of life with ads to buy stuff.
    It will make us better,
    in so many different ways.
    Now we are being barraged,
    by the minimalist pros,
    to organize,
    and get rid of stuff.
    Buy their consulting services,
    to help us,
    buy their books,
    or organizers.
    Heck buy it all.
    It will make us better
    Some stuff will be gone.
    New junk taking up space.

