That Stuff November 28, 2020
5 thoughts on “That Stuff”
instead, you find reasons to keep it )
Yes, yes…sounds exactly right!
Yep !! I’ve still got Carole’s fur coat hanging up in the wardrobe….😊🥰🥰
A Forever Coat
Her favourite coat, forever hangs in my wardrobe
Unmistakably I feel the coat’s presence
Every-time I open the wardrobe door
I instinctively turn to see her family heirloom
A gift that’s been handed down from her grandmother
However, the gift she wasn’t able to wear when the sickness begun.
Not once, over the next thirty years, of frailty and fears
Time is now a broken clock face
Seven years ago, she did pass
And her favourite coat I keep, my piece of memorabilia
I do know, she’s not going to reappear
For me to gently and warmly cover her tender shoulder
Consciously I’m not sure, why the coat remains
I’ve tried to give the coat away
To a homely charity, and even a local actor’s group
Fortuitously her coat has not been accepted
Here in the wardrobe, the glorious old coat stays
Along with the other trinkets of her forever spirit
so…much…stuff…
It is interesting isn’t it.
First we are barraged,
all of life with ads to buy stuff.
It will make us better,
in so many different ways.
Now we are being barraged,
by the minimalist pros,
to organize,
and get rid of stuff.
Buy their consulting services,
to help us,
buy their books,
or organizers.
Heck buy it all.
It will make us better
Some stuff will be gone.
New junk taking up space.
