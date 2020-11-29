Someone took the time to say this to me the other day. I found it comforting that I was noticed and offered compassion. I have thought about it often and gratefully.
5 thoughts on “Don’t Despair”
Moments that bring up gratitude are so wonderful.
It is the little acts of kindness that do stay with us. They make a huge difference.
sometimes that makes all the difference
You are worth all the compassion, MBC. You so often give it to the world.
God’s got this, Colleen. And so do a lot of people. A new world is being birthed. Birthing pains are tough!! xo
