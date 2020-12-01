Every Day Ordinary December 1, 2020November 30, 2020Chatter Master Tags: Book, Life, love, Lulu.com, Marriage, New Booklet, Partner, Published, Relationship, Spouse, Story, Trust Nothing is ordinary about life lived fully. © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
6 thoughts on “Every Day Ordinary”
The beauty of acceptance 💛 I loved the quote at the end – so extraordinary to live fully in the ordinary!
If you look back, there goes the sunset
If you look forward, here comes sunrise
If you look sideways, there shines the fullness of day
Very poignant Colleen. I wish i could see it, and I am sure I will. One just has to look hard enough! My mother always stresses the importance of contentment. That is the true happiness, she says. Not the absence of something… that may never have been meant for you in the first place.
That is a good thing!
And that is wonderful indeed, accept life as it flows
Sweet, MBC.
