Saving Time December 8, 2020December 7, 2020 Tags: Choose, Complexities, Doodle, Draw, Energy, Ignorance, Kind of funny, Kind of true, Time, Understanding Because there are some things I do want to spend my time on.
4 thoughts on “Saving Time”
Yes.
Sounds like a technological problem, feels likes a twisted fishing line, smells like a dirty rat stuck in Santa’s chimney….
Sometimes I would rather be ignorant – sounds very right to me, wise too. I tend to not go after things unless it is required and even so I wait long until it starts coming to me easily. I hope it stays that easy and still keeps working out.
energy is a limited bank account, spend it well
