7 thoughts on “That You Created

  7. So much truth to this my friend. Scary the things that can be hiding behind a smile and what appears to be compassion. There is an awful lot of dishonesty in the world. I have always found it sad that we have to be careful not to be too friendly with people we don’t know well. I just love your adorable characters.
    Have an amazing day and stay safe. Great piece. Hugs 🤗 Joni

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.