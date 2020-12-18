With This Star

I believe in the Star of Bethlehem.  There may be science behind it.  That’s okay.  I believe in science too.  For this season, and for all who love to look up and enjoy the night sky, please feel free to leave me a name, any name you think of fondly, any name you wish/pray good thoughts for, any name of someone you miss….I will add their star to the sky.  The sky and the stars that we all, regardless of faith/culture/location/traditions, can look up to and marvel at the beauty.

Imagine as we look up to the stars and see such beauty – the stars must look down at us and marvel at our beauty.   We, like the stars, so unique, yet the same.

 

 

4 thoughts on “With This Star

  2. Oh I too believe in the star. This is so beautifully said and so kind my friend. You are like a fresh log on a smoldering log, that brings back the bright fire. So kind. Yes please, could you add my name, “Josie Karen” was a loving name my mother would call me sometimes. Thank you kind friend. 🤗💕❤️🦋😘💝🙏Joni

