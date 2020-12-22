4 thoughts on “Labels

  3. The Old Child In Me

    Ho Ho, there is a child in me
    splashing in the cool summer sea
    dreaming of distant alpine trees
    fluttering like pretty butterflies and busy bees
    laughing under moss covered circus marquees

    and there is that day I sat on Santa’s knee
    asking for my red-head to be set free
    wishing her a life of peace and tranquillity

  4. And there came three Wise Men bearing gifts of gold, myrrh and frankincense, saying “We have seen His star in the East…..”. It seems appropriate that this year the star is appearing again. A reminder that all is not lost yet! Now if only my apartment faced east so I could see this without having to freeze vital parts of my anatomy off in the effort!

