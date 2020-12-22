Labels December 22, 2020December 21, 2020Chatter Master Tags: Art, Buffalo Plaid, Chair, Doodle, Draw, Humor, Imagination, individual, Labels, Lost, Not Framed, peace, Plaid, Rocker, Snowflake, Tranquil, Unique, Zen © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Labels”
❤️
when the stars aligned
The Old Child In Me
Ho Ho, there is a child in me
splashing in the cool summer sea
dreaming of distant alpine trees
fluttering like pretty butterflies and busy bees
laughing under moss covered circus marquees
and there is that day I sat on Santa’s knee
asking for my red-head to be set free
wishing her a life of peace and tranquillity
And there came three Wise Men bearing gifts of gold, myrrh and frankincense, saying “We have seen His star in the East…..”. It seems appropriate that this year the star is appearing again. A reminder that all is not lost yet! Now if only my apartment faced east so I could see this without having to freeze vital parts of my anatomy off in the effort!
