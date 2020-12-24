Bring Me Christmas December 24, 2020December 23, 2020Chatter Master Tags: Amelia, Anticipation, Audrey, Believe, Book, Celebrate, Children, Doodle, Draw, Faith, God Bless, Good Will, Joy, Liam, love, Maggie, Magic, Mason, Merry Christmas, Mia, Presley, Santa Claus, Scarlett, Teagan My Gift to You. Wherever you are, whatever your faith, I wish you Merry Christmas, health and wellness. © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 thoughts on “Bring Me Christmas”
Wonderful. Merry Christmas. 🎄🎁
Beautiful!
A poem for you Colleen, thank you words that inspire my thoughts…
Our Leftover Burden
To the parents everywhere
Distance holds no barrier
To the warmth you have in your hearts
Do not worry about the mess
We have left our children
They are lovingly in good hands
Eternally surrounded
By heaven’s vast universe
Safely protected
By the shy’s resilient atmosphere
We are all able to share the burden
Of earth’s weighty gravity
Life’s picture is not always what we imagine to see
But a momentary glimpse of what real life is to be
