3 thoughts on “Bring Me Christmas

  3. A poem for you Colleen, thank you words that inspire my thoughts…

    Our Leftover Burden

    To the parents everywhere
    Distance holds no barrier
    To the warmth you have in your hearts
    Do not worry about the mess
    We have left our children
    They are lovingly in good hands
    Eternally surrounded
    By heaven’s vast universe
    Safely protected
    By the shy’s resilient atmosphere
    We are all able to share the burden
    Of earth’s weighty gravity
    Life’s picture is not always what we imagine to see
    But a momentary glimpse of what real life is to be

