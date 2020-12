For a few years I posted a Christmas tree and asked people to send me names for ornaments to hang on the tree in their memory. With the Star of Bethlehem making an appearance for us I thought a night sky full of stars and memories and thoughts and well wishes would be nice. Thank you to everyone who sent me names. I added more stars than names I received, because I know we all need to know we are thought of.

Peace and Blessings to all.

