7 thoughts on “Go Home

  5. I think this is the sweetest post and I relate to your words so strongly. Exploring, searching and experiencing things other places are wonderful but it always feels so wonderful to be home. Thank you Colleen for the precious story and I love your little character drawing, so sweet. Love and hugs to you my friend. xoxoxo

    Like

    Reply

  7. I totally agree Colleen. Away is good, home is good. Since I’m home, I had a fantastic dream. Many fish, big and small swimming past a big boat I was in with family and friends. So that’s the best. To be away, with the people who make me feel at home. Cheers!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.