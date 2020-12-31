One Second December 31, 2020December 30, 2020Chatter Master Tags: 2020 GOODBYE, 2021, Bicycle, Bikes, Blessings, Happy New Year, Health, Joy, New Year May health, joy and blessings be yours in the upcoming year. © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 thoughts on “One Second”
In that next second, will be the beginning of my seventieth year here on terra firma… not all of my dreams over time have eventuated, … but one of my dreams will eventuate this year… 💙🌏
Visa versa 2UX2! Healthy & Happy New Year to you! 👪🌃🥂🎇🕛
What a beautiful post! I love it – it brings home the intention of living life moment to moment, being attentive to the moments that we are gifted.
