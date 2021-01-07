5 thoughts on “Tea, Anyone?

  5. Yes PLEASE! First thing my mum does when she walks through the door is put the kettle on for a ‘cuppa’ – even before she takes her coat off! 😀 As an adult, I have come to realise that her philosophy in life was correct; that a cup of tea is a cure for a lot of ailments. It is always a good idea 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.