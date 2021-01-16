Lesson #3 January 16, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Burden, Carry, Doodle, Draw, Emotional, Freedom, Furniture, Guilt, Knick Knacks, Learn, Lessons, Life, Literal, Pack UP, Physical, Storage, Stuff © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Lesson #3”
We hope to move soon. To go to the mountains and a small place. I love this post we don’t need much space or things. It might sound simple but it is great advice. Have a beautiful weekend my friend. Love ya Joni 🤗💕❤️
LikeLike
our challenge is getting rid of those last things we’re holding on to that we don’t need. We’ve offloaded a lot and are pretty minimalist over here in our home but yet there’s always more that just sits there taking up space and not being used. Attachments! Have a good weekend.
LikeLike
i agree, zen master
LikeLike
When we first shut down, I started using Buy Nothing to give away our extra’s. It was a great way to unload some things that were weighing us down!
LikeLike