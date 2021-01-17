I wanted to ‘go’ some place today. I chose Ireland. These woods are part of a property that have a legend, or folklore, to it. If I remember correctly, these woods you see used to be some form of body of water. I do not remember the exact legend. But the water surrounded a small church that was enclosed and raised above the water. It was a stunning place. The woods gave me, at the time, a very mysterious feeling. I haven’t looked at these pictures in more than a year. When I started to put myself in the picture I noticed something I did not see when I was there, or in the picture, before. Does anyone else see it? If not then it is my imagination running freely. Regardless, a walk in the woods in Ireland would surely be a grand thing to do today.

