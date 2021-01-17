In The Woods

I wanted to ‘go’ some place today.  I chose Ireland.  These woods are part of a property that have a legend, or folklore, to it.  If I remember correctly, these woods you see used to be some form of body of water.  I do not remember the exact legend.  But the water surrounded a small church that was enclosed and raised above the water.  It was a stunning place.  The woods gave me, at the time, a very mysterious feeling. I haven’t looked at these pictures in more than a year.  When I started to put myself in the picture I noticed something I did not see when I was there, or in the picture, before.  Does anyone else see it?  If not then it is my imagination running freely.   Regardless, a walk in the woods in Ireland would surely be a grand thing to do today.

 

4 thoughts on “In The Woods

