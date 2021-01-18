3 thoughts on “Trying To

  2. We are are all trying to do our best…. and as long as we are trying… because soon we will all be found…Lyrics and song…
    “Soon We’ll Be Found”

    Come along it is the break of day
    Surely now, you’ll have some things to say
    It’s not the time for telling tales on me

    So come along, it won’t be long
    ‘Til we return happy
    Shut your eyes, there are no lies
    In this world we call sleep
    Let’s desert this day of hurt
    Tomorrow we’ll be free

    Let’s not fight I’m tired can’t we just sleep tonight?
    Turn away it’s just there’s nothing left here to say
    Turn around I know we’re lost but soon we’ll be found

    Well it’s been rough but we’ll be just fine
    We’ll work it out yeah we’ll survive
    You mustn’t let a few bad times dictate

    So come along, it won’t be long
    ‘Til we return happy
    Shut your eyes, there are no lies
    In this world we call sleep
    Let’s desert this day of hurt
    Tomorrow we’ll be free

    Let’s not fight I’m tired can’t we just sleep tonight?
    Turn away it’s just there’s nothing left here to say
    Turn around I know we’re lost but soon we’ll be found

    Let’s not fight I’m tired can’t we just sleep tonight?
    Don’t turn away it’s just there’s nothing left here to say
    Turn around I know we’re lost but soon we’ll be found

    Let’s not fight I’m tired can’t we just sleep tonight?
    Turn away it’s just there’s nothing left here to say
    Turn around I know we’re lost but soon we’ll be found

