Trying To January 18, 2021January 17, 2021
3 thoughts on “Trying To”
Everyone is doing their best. We can’t see how hard they are trying from the outside.
We are are all trying to do our best…. and as long as we are trying… because soon we will all be found…Lyrics and song…
“Soon We’ll Be Found”
Come along it is the break of day
Surely now, you’ll have some things to say
It’s not the time for telling tales on me
So come along, it won’t be long
‘Til we return happy
Shut your eyes, there are no lies
In this world we call sleep
Let’s desert this day of hurt
Tomorrow we’ll be free
Let’s not fight I’m tired can’t we just sleep tonight?
Turn away it’s just there’s nothing left here to say
Turn around I know we’re lost but soon we’ll be found
Well it’s been rough but we’ll be just fine
We’ll work it out yeah we’ll survive
You mustn’t let a few bad times dictate
So come along, it won’t be long
‘Til we return happy
Shut your eyes, there are no lies
In this world we call sleep
Let’s desert this day of hurt
Tomorrow we’ll be free
Let’s not fight I’m tired can’t we just sleep tonight?
Turn away it’s just there’s nothing left here to say
Turn around I know we’re lost but soon we’ll be found
Let’s not fight I’m tired can’t we just sleep tonight?
Don’t turn away it’s just there’s nothing left here to say
Turn around I know we’re lost but soon we’ll be found
Let’s not fight I’m tired can’t we just sleep tonight?
Turn away it’s just there’s nothing left here to say
Turn around I know we’re lost but soon we’ll be found
Yes. The question is, why don’t we listen more to the people who are trying their best, instead of the ones who are not.
