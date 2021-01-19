Once Freed January 19, 2021January 18, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Doodle, Draw, Fear, Freedom, Hesitate, Imagination, Imagine It, Jump, LIberate, Opportunity, Plane, Reluctant, Restraint, Unrestrained, Waver © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “Once Freed”
What a great concept. Love this. ❤️
LikeLike
I read about a person who described falling from a great height that shouldn’t have been survivable. She reported feeling utter peace during and after the fall.
LikeLike