The Room January 22, 2021January 21, 2021Chatter Master Tags: been there?, Comfort, Fiction, Metaphor, Poetry, Purpose, Question, the room, Uncertain © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
5 thoughts on “The Room”
Really deep thinking, Colleen. I’ve wondered some of those things myself and came up with the same thought — I never thought I was.
LikeLike
truth be told, I think everyone feels a bit of that
LikeLike
You captured the feeling so well, MBC.
LikeLike
“To question all that I don’t understand.” Brilliant!
LikeLike
You are not alone. Increasingly we now question and receive an answer to an unasked question, remaining ignorant of that which we seek!
LikeLike