7 thoughts on “Behind The Screen

  3. It is strange. I don’t think it is the technology or the platforms which are the problems. Think of what our community does with wordpress. I think it may be when a selfish actor controls a platform, that we have a serious problem. It hasn’t changed that much. It is still an arrogant human creating a grave problem for other humans regardless of the mode or medium.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.