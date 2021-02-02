Behind The Screen February 2, 2021February 1, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Anonymous Is Easy, Civility, communication, Contradiction, Doodle, Draw, Hide, Ironic, Paradox, Phone, Responsibility, Unkind © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
7 thoughts on “Behind The Screen”
The up and downside of technology.
LikeLike
….and truth.
LikeLike
It is strange. I don’t think it is the technology or the platforms which are the problems. Think of what our community does with wordpress. I think it may be when a selfish actor controls a platform, that we have a serious problem. It hasn’t changed that much. It is still an arrogant human creating a grave problem for other humans regardless of the mode or medium.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Eloquently expressed Colleen…
LikeLike
So true, really ironic!
LikeLike
Things without people – no problem.
Add people – problem!
LikeLike
I’ve often thought about this –
LikeLike