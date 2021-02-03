Every Where You Look

Chatter Master Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

 

 

tree, the finger, truth

 

Sorry.  No offense to anyone.  Back story…. I doodle while listening to music.  Trees are a go-to.  Quite mindlessly.  I tried to draw as much as I could without lifting the pen.  When I stopped the first time, there was a hand at the end of the tree.  It made me laugh.  It was only ‘three’ fingers so I added the others.  Then added ‘me’.  Because you know… sometimes it just happens.

©

4 thoughts on “Every Where You Look

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.