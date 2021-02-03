Every Where You Look

Sorry. No offense to anyone. Back story…. I doodle while listening to music. Trees are a go-to. Quite mindlessly. I tried to draw as much as I could without lifting the pen. When I stopped the first time, there was a hand at the end of the tree. It made me laugh. It was only ‘three’ fingers so I added the others. Then added ‘me’. Because you know… sometimes it just happens.

