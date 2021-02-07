Whiskey, Tea, Book February 7, 2021February 6, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Book, But Real, Cottage, Draw, Fiction, I Don't Even Drink, Ireland, Night, Ocean, Read, Salt, Tea, Whiskey, Window, Yellow Door I don’t even drink. © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Whiskey, Tea, Book”
Love that!
LikeLike
I am taking the one on the next bluff….
LikeLike
meant for you to be there
LikeLike
I think it’s as if you belong, too, MBC. And I don’t need the whiskey, either.
LikeLike