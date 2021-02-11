The opening lines of Yellow Door.
All my life I wanted to be a writer. So I wrote. So I write. I have given myself permission to say “I am a writer”. The above depiction are the first lines of “Yellow Door”. It isn’t like my blog, or my doodles, or anything else I have written. It’s more than a book. I knew I had to either dream about it until I died, or do it and see what may come. So I wrote it. And I think others may relate to that feeling alone. Dream about it. Or do it. So I did.
More than a book.
5 thoughts on “I Left”
Haha… I just bought another ‘Yellow Door’… xx
How wonderful! Congratulations.
wonderful
Love it! ❤️
You are a great example for doing, MBC.
