The opening lines of Yellow Door.

All my life I wanted to be a writer. So I wrote. So I write. I have given myself permission to say “I am a writer”. The above depiction are the first lines of “Yellow Door”. It isn’t like my blog, or my doodles, or anything else I have written. It’s more than a book. I knew I had to either dream about it until I died, or do it and see what may come. So I wrote it. And I think others may relate to that feeling alone. Dream about it. Or do it. So I did.

More than a book.

