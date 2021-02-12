Hugs For Sue

The internet.  We ‘meet’ people in a much different way then pre-internet days.  Meeting them often means not meeting them.  But getting to know them through words and adventure.  One such never-met-but-met-through-her-words-adventurer has taken me all over hill and dale to explore a part of her world I would likely never have been able to explore otherwise.  Her life, its joys and sorrows, have become familiar.   She wrote today about some of her life, the not easy part, the cancer and covid parts.  I couldn’t stop thinking about her and her day.  So I hugged her.  The only way I could.

 

Hugs for Sue

I hope you laugh Sue.  And consider yourself hugged.

❤️ colleen

