Not Good Enough

I received a pretty huge rejection this week. I was naive enough, brave enough, hopeful enough to think…it could happen. It didn’t. That moment of reality where the crush reaches just inside of your chest to put the squeeze on and tells you….you aren’t good enough…is pretty rough. Then that lingering aftertaste of you shouldn’t be doing this just hangs out in the corner of your mind, quietly but noticeably mocking you. Even while you answer that never ending craving to create.
Today my naivety, my courage and my hope are still winning.
A little more battered, but still standing.
I understand. Some of the greatest talents to walk this earth faced rejection before acclaim. So glad your hope is winning. You’re an amazingly talented woman. ❤️
When you create, it’s your progeny. You protect it. That is a normal feeling for me and it’s personal to everyone. I’d like to be the mother of dragons, but jelly beans are all I’ve produced so far. Your work is your pleasure. For those who reject it, oh well. You are perfect. We enjoy you. Carry on.
Rejection is all around us. It hurts but once we look deeper sometimes it’s just that they aren’t ready for you. Btw I am nominating you for an award soon!
You are brilliant and unique. If anyone doesn’t appreciate that, their vision is more limited than yours.
The things you create are beautiful. Keep standing!!!
I think these are universal fears, and as we live life a bit, while still hard, we find a bit of perspective, and find a bit of relief in how we deal with it.
I don’t think you’re amazing, MBC, I know you’re amazing. You’re creative way is just ahead of some people’s curve. Keep on!
