Not Good Enough

I received a pretty huge rejection this week. I was naive enough, brave enough, hopeful enough to think…it could happen. It didn’t. That moment of reality where the crush reaches just inside of your chest to put the squeeze on and tells you….you aren’t good enough…is pretty rough. Then that lingering aftertaste of you shouldn’t be doing this just hangs out in the corner of your mind, quietly but noticeably mocking you. Even while you answer that never ending craving to create.

Today my naivety, my courage and my hope are still winning.

A little more battered, but still standing.

