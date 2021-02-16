Not Good Enough

Chatter Master Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

 

 

Vulnerable, Fear, Battle

 

I received a pretty huge rejection this week.  I was naive enough, brave enough, hopeful enough to think…it could happen.  It didn’t.  That moment of reality where the crush reaches just inside of your chest to put the squeeze on and tells you….you aren’t good enough…is pretty rough.  Then that lingering aftertaste of you shouldn’t be doing this just hangs out in the corner of your mind, quietly but noticeably mocking you.  Even while you answer that never ending craving to create.

Today my naivety, my courage and my hope are still winning.

A little more battered, but still standing.

 

©

7 thoughts on “Not Good Enough

  2. When you create, it’s your progeny. You protect it. That is a normal feeling for me and it’s personal to everyone. I’d like to be the mother of dragons, but jelly beans are all I’ve produced so far. Your work is your pleasure. For those who reject it, oh well. You are perfect. We enjoy you. Carry on.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.