The greatest compliment I ever received about my writing came from a sister in law. Many years ago she read a book I had written. It has been boxed up since I wrote it. Maybe three people, maybe, read it. Years after she read it she said to me that she often wondered what came of the characters. And she named them. That has remained a goal since I heard it. To hear it again. I want what I write, to have percussion.
2 thoughts on “Impact”
To provoke thought now and far into the future is to touch a life. Yes, I hear your intention. It is wonderful.
I understand! Same here, I want my characters to be memorable.
