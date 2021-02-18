Impact

Chatter Master Tags: , , , , , , ,

Read it, Think about it, again

 

 

 

 

The greatest compliment I ever received about my writing came from a sister in law.  Many years ago she read a book I had written.  It has been boxed up since I wrote it.  Maybe three people, maybe, read it.   Years after she read it she said to me that she often wondered what came of the characters.  And she named them.  That has remained a goal since I heard it.  To hear it again.  I want what I write, to have percussion.

©

2 thoughts on “Impact

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.