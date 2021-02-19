3 thoughts on “Then, I Knew

  1. There upon the ocean floats the big blue sky
    and on the ocean there are reflections of nearby mountains
    where the melting snow feeds the oceans’ rivers
    which meander across the lands deserts and grassy plains

