Then, I Knew February 19, 2021February 18, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Cottage, Desert, Didn't Know, Discovery, Doodle, Draw, Island, Needs, Ocean, Place, Poetic, River, Unknown Then, I knew. © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 thoughts on “Then, I Knew”
There upon the ocean floats the big blue sky
and on the ocean there are reflections of nearby mountains
where the melting snow feeds the oceans’ rivers
which meander across the lands deserts and grassy plains
LikeLike
what a beautiful poem
LikeLike
Beautiful.
LikeLike