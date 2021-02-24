2 thoughts on “Wearing Thin

  1. There is a retired industrial Chemist
    That lives within my old filtered blemishes
    And I’ve forgotten the art of titration
    That identify the residues summation
    But life has taught me how to filtrate
    And separate good from bad paper weights

