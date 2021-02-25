I Will Be February 25, 2021February 24, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Doodle, Draw, Get Out, Hike, Lyndsey, Niece, The Narrows, Travel, Zion National Park Here. Some day. © *photo credit my niece Lyndsey Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
8 thoughts on “I Will Be”
We are heading to Zion in a few weeks so I’ll send you some pictures to “come along!”
Oh Sheri! I’m so excited! I can’t wait to see your pictures!!!
It is a magical place….
I can’t wait to see it.
A beautiful place.
I am sure the pictures do not do it justice.
I have absolutely no doubt
Thank you!!! 😊
