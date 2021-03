☘️

‘Tis old and grey.

Well lived and worn.

‘Tis blue and brilliant as ever a sky and sea was known to be.

‘Tis wild and wooly as the cliffs of peril that form her.

‘Tis often a mood she’ll share with sun, sea and cloud.

‘Tis full of myth and lore –

None as fascinating as the truth of her heroes.

Her truths.

‘Tis of course, green, she is.

It’s there,

If it’s what

You’re looking for.

For some-

It’s much more.

‘Tis Ireland.

©

Happy St. Patrick’s Day.

🇮🇪