Taking Notes #12 March 20, 2021March 19, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Create It, DO IT, Doodle, Draw, Dream, Go, Learn, Lessons, Life, Make It, Notes, Take Notes, Work © Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
7 thoughts on “Taking Notes #12”
🙏
LikeLike
Yup, that’s about right.
LikeLike
Your dreams are beyond what see you see through a clear window
And live within your imagination’s open doorway
LikeLike
it’s out there for you to find and live
LikeLike
Exactly!
LikeLike
It’s well worth the effort of seeking it even if you never quite attain it.
LikeLike
You are the greatest example of reaching and grasping, MBC.
LikeLike