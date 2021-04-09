Not an Eraser April 9, 2021Chatter Master Tags: 2017, 2018, Doodle, Draw, eraser, Forgiveness, Reminder, Responsibility Reminder to self. (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 thoughts on “Not an Eraser”
I love this!
It’s in the vein of what we used to joke around: “Life has no rewind button”
LikeLiked by 1 person
So true my friend. Great advice and your artwork is amazing. Have a blessed weekend. Love ❤️ Joni
LikeLike
True words!
I reviewed your book on Amazon. 🙂 A wonderful book and pleased to do it.
LikeLike
Great one! ❤
LikeLike