Reins and Rule April 12, 2021Chatter Master Tags: Doodle, Draw, gallop, insomnia, racing, rein, Rest, rule, Sleep (c) Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
5 thoughts on “Reins and Rule”
That is way of the creative mind… that is my bedtime story, nightly… 😀😎🙄
LikeLike
My brain during the wee hours as well, MBC.
LikeLike
Me too.
LikeLike
The racing night mare!
LikeLike
This is precious my friend. I love your little blankie. I know what you mean about those thoughts my friend. I get my best ideas for my poems late at night or early in the morning. I don’t write them down so I lose them and then I get frustrated with myself. This might sound silly to you my friend but I look at that precious little artwork and I think that is why I wanted a fairy when I was a little abused child. I thought a fairy would surely be wise and kind and tiny like your drawings. I pictured myself taking care of something small and being able to keep the fairy hidden from my parents. God just waited and gave me that precious fairy now when I could really learn from it and appreciate the wisdom behind your post. I am adopting you as my little fairy that I sought so tenderly as a child. One that I could confide in, that would teach me wisdom and that would love me. Sending you love, hugs, and thanks for being beautiful like I knew all fairies were. xoxoxo
LikeLike