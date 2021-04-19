Not An Option April 19, 2021Chatter Master Image Tags: Choice, Encourage, mantra, Obscure, Option, Positivity, Self, Written, wrrite Share this:EmailPrintTweetLike this:Like Loading... Related
11 thoughts on “Not An Option”
You matter very much, MBC.
As do you, dear MBM.
You matter!
As do you dear Paulette!
Oh Colleen I’m still fascinated with Walt Whitman’s book, and I think this piece suits your thoughts today ..
“I will sleep no more but arise, You oceans that have been calm within me! how I feel you, fathomless, stirring, preparing unprecedented waves and storms.”
― Walt Whitman, Leaves of Grass
Ah….Mr. Whitman and Ivor. What a beautiful way to start my day. 🙂
And here I am heading off to bed… Cheers 🌞
absolutely not an option, you always matter.
As do you wonderful Beth 🙂
Definitely not an option – for any of us!
Hear hear!!!!! You matter much dear Peter. 🙂
